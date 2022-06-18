HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Up 22.6% in May

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE HNI traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $33.60. 628,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,731. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.07. HNI has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $45.46.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.69 million. HNI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.52%.

HNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HNI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 28.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HNI by 988.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HNI (Get Rating)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.