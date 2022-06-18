Honest Tops One Day Trading Volume of $916.00 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Honest has a market cap of $798,698.14 and approximately $916.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 96% against the dollar and now trades at $637.78 or 0.03302726 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00166538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00093680 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013735 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

