HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($6.80) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.62) target price on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($7.77) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 570 ($6.92) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($6.92) target price on HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 590 ($7.16) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 590.73 ($7.17).

HSBA opened at GBX 508.70 ($6.17) on Tuesday. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.35) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 512.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 501.70. The company has a market capitalization of £102.25 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23.

In other news, insider Carolyn Fairbairn bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.08) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($91,212.53).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

