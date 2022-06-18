H&T Group (LON:HAT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $315.76

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 315.76 ($3.83) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.37). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 355.50 ($4.31), with a volume of 30,833 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 356.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 317.03. The firm has a market cap of £137.53 million and a P/E ratio of 22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 8.64.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

