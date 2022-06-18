HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) vs. NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) Critical Comparison

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) and NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HubSpot and NetObjects, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 2 19 1 2.95 NetObjects 0 0 0 0 N/A

HubSpot presently has a consensus price target of $637.08, suggesting a potential upside of 117.63%.

Volatility and Risk

HubSpot has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetObjects has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HubSpot and NetObjects’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $1.30 billion 10.75 -$77.84 million ($1.37) -213.68 NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NetObjects has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HubSpot.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NetObjects shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and NetObjects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -4.52% -7.33% -2.88% NetObjects N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HubSpot beats NetObjects on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional services to educate and train customers on how to leverage its CRM platform, as well as phone and/or email and chat-based support services. The company serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About NetObjects (Get Rating)

NetObjects, Inc. engages in the provision software solutions and services. Its products include NetObjects Fusion 2015, NetObjects Mosaic, and Fusion Essentials. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Doylestown, PA.

