Humankind Investments LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Raymond James decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

