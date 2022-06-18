HYCON (HYC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $51,198.00

HYCON (HYC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $316,485.03 and approximately $51,198.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001301 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00053317 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

