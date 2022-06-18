Idle 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,395.00 (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $14,395.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Idle has traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.06 or 0.02214749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00120550 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00094066 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013991 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,180,284 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.