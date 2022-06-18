IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.74

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 12337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.13.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $60,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $308,535. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,463 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 413.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 45,502 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

