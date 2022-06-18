Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Short Interest Update

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.92.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,183 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 196,024 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $68,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 234,467 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.54. Illumina has a one year low of $182.46 and a one year high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

