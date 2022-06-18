ImageCoin (IMG) Market Capitalization Hits $10,858.13

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a market cap of $10,858.13 and approximately $269.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,716,478 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

