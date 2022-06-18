Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Up 25.0% in May

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. Immunic has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38.

Get Immunic alerts:

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 10,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,820.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,380 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Immunic by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 990,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,531,000. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Immunic by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 284,979 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 255,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IMUX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Immunic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.