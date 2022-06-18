ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $3.71 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 66.56% and a negative net margin of 140.30%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 346,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,193 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

