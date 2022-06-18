ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st.
NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $3.71 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,478,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,678,000 after acquiring an additional 346,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,193 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ImmunoGen (Get Rating)
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.