IMPACTfolio LLC Buys 81 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,707,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,352,000 after purchasing an additional 522,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

