IMPACTfolio LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 532 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $369.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.