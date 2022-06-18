IMPACTfolio LLC Makes New Investment in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF accounts for 1.5% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC owned 0.15% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,725,000. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,272,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,850,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 220,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,395 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,734,000.

NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $46.58 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91.

