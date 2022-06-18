Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.98

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.98 and traded as high as C$67.79. Imperial Oil shares last traded at C$65.70, with a volume of 1,191,977 shares.

IMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$65.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$57.13.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.46 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 8.4899987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

About Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

