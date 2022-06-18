Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.80.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

