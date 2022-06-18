Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $434,000 Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $221.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $219.31 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.92.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.82.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

