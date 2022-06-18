Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGVT. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ingevity by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 63,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.36. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $88.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

