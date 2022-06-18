Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 719,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,048,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $55,273.92.

Shares of ALHC opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $345.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,382,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 973,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 285,583 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

