Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 30,770 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,926,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,139,791.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $2,639,758.30.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $2,352,058.80.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $2,565,602.60.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20.

SQ opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.29 and its 200-day moving average is $119.72. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $182.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Square by 6,085.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 293.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 343,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,469,000 after buying an additional 256,444 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth $17,434,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 141.4% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 209,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,344,000 after buying an additional 122,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth $17,046,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

