Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) Stock Price Down 12.6%

Shares of Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) traded down 12.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $2.36. 7,758 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrity Applications stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Integrity Applications Inc (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Integrity Applications as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Integrity Applications, Inc designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid.

