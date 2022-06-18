Integrity Financial Corp WA Acquires Shares of 13,280 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

