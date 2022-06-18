Integrity Financial Corp WA Acquires Shares of 150 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $221.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.56. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

