Integrity Financial Corp WA Purchases Shares of 553 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 553 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.73.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $452.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $500.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

