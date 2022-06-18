Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE opened at $90.33 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.07.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

