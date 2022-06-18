International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $166.68

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.68 ($2.02) and traded as low as GBX 163.33 ($1.98). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 165.40 ($2.01), with a volume of 5,508,432 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.06) target price on shares of International Public Partnerships in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a GBX 3.77 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.96%.

About International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

