Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY) Shares Down 3.1%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWY – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.07 and last traded at $21.15. 454,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 178,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.