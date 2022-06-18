iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IPW stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.27. iPower has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $10.73.
iPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.