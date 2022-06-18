IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

NASDAQ:CLRG opened at $28.66 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $36.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

