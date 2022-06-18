IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CSML)

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

CSML opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $38.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) by 187.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.34% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

