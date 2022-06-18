IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. On average, analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 16,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 10.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 35.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 212.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

