IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.57. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $9.46.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. On average, analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
IRIDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.