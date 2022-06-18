Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 124.83% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $88,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,148 shares in the company, valued at $980,324.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,332 shares of company stock worth $2,831,344. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

