Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.
In related news, Director Marla L. Kessler sold 7,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $88,656.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,148 shares in the company, valued at $980,324.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,187,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 237,332 shares of company stock worth $2,831,344. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
