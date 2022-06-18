iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,748,000 after purchasing an additional 774,549 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,750,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,978,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,901.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after buying an additional 69,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,617,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,706. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

