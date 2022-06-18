iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 881,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,360,000 after acquiring an additional 51,376 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 811.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 83,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 74,328 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,024,000.

USMV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.92. 3,794,782 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.45.

