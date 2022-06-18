iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $197,646,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,755,000 after acquiring an additional 803,003 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,132,000 after purchasing an additional 798,937 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 776,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,995,000 after purchasing an additional 569,876 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $108.62. 1,610,090 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.83.

