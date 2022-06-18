iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $712,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.40. 1,575,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.23.

