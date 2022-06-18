iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Lifted by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 12.0% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IMPACTfolio LLC owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $16,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,618,000. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,304,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

