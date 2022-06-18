iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,529,000. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $13,543,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after buying an additional 28,344 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 832.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $74.05. The stock had a trading volume of 49,281,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,872,188. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.05.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.