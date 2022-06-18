iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,523,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,052,000 after buying an additional 14,135,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,720,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,800,000 after purchasing an additional 576,038 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,912,000 after purchasing an additional 312,498 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 913,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,887,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 380,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,387 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,201. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $110.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average of $110.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

