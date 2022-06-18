iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) is Winfield Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Winfield Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Winfield Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 805,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,711,000 after purchasing an additional 210,988 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. 358,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,896. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

