iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after buying an additional 2,683,615 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,673,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,206,000 after buying an additional 1,101,442 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.73. 5,015,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.89 and a 200 day moving average of $123.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

