Ixcoin Price Hits $0.0084 (IXC)

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 67% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, Ixcoin has traded 86.3% lower against the US dollar. Ixcoin has a market cap of $179,223.47 and approximately $8.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin (CRYPTO:IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,264,773 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

