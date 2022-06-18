Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Jabil updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.45 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,742,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11. Jabil has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $350,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Jabil by 5.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 26.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

