Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Jabil updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.45 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.34 EPS.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.61. 2,742,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,824. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.11.

Get Jabil alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,313,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,242,000 after buying an additional 138,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

About Jabil (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.