Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Jabil updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.45 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.34 EPS.

NYSE:JBL opened at $53.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11. Jabil has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Get Jabil alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Jabil by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.