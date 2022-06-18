Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Director Purchases $87,300.00 in Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,908.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JXN stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.74. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 29.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 41.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

