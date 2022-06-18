Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

JSMD stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.49. 14,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,300. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $70.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

