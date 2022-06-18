Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD) Shares Down 5.1%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.39 and last traded at $48.72. 67,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 25,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.